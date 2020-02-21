Friends gather to honor Upstate WWII veteran for his 98th birthday

EASLEY, S.C. (WYFF) - World War II veteran John McIntyre celebrated his 98th birthday Wednesday at the Silver Bay restaurant in Easley.
McIntyre was born in 1922, and turned 98 years old Tuesday. Wednesday, his friends gathered to honor his life and service.
“I’ve known John for 50 years or more,” Marion McCollum, a lifelong friend of McIntyre’s, said. “He still drives, he still lives alone and he’s just a remarkable person. He’s a giving person, and it’s a result of him wanting to do something for us on top of his service in WWII.”
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, McIntyre is one of only about 390,000 living WWII veterans in America.
McIntyre served 44 months overseas during WWII and fought in two major battles.
After returning home, McIntyre married the love of his life and dedicated his time to giving back. He became active in his church and says that having faith in Jesus is the key to living a long and prosperous life.
“I’ve been blessed by the good Lord,” McIntyre said. “I accept him because I try and be an exemplary Christian in life.”
On his birthday, McIntyre was recognized at the South Carolina Statehouse by the House of Representatives for his service.
McIntyre is thankful to see 98 and is thankful to have so many friends wishing him a happy birthday.
“It’s stupendous,” said McIntyre. “That’s the only thing I can say.”
Copyright 2020 WYFF. All rights reserved.