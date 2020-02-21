First Alert Forecast: Possible black ice on roadways this morning, sunshine returns today

First Alert This Morning For Possible Black Ice On Roadways
Carolina Sunshine Returns Today Through The Weekend!
Cold High pressure moves into the state today through the weekend. Sunshine and dry conditions with Highs in the 40s today…going up to Near 60 by Sunday.
Temperatures in the 30s this morning (which could cause some icy conditions on area roads) will fall into the 20s Saturday morning.
A quick storm system develops to our West over the weekend…it will move to the East and give us our next chance of rain by Monday.
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert this morning for possible black ice on areas roads through 9AM
- Cold start for Saturday. Lows in the lower 20s
- Mostly sunny and dry this weekend. Rain returns by Monday
Forecast:
First Alert This Morning: Cold start with temperatures in the 30s which could lead to areas of black ice. Sunny and cold. Highs lower 40s
Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows lower 20s
Saturday: Sunny. Highs lower 50s
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs Near 60
