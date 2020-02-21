First Alert Forecast: Sunny this weekend, then Alert Days next week for heavy rain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking sunshine for your weekend, but more weather is on the way for next week. In fact, Alert Days have been posted.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, bundle up! Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s under mostly clear skies.
· We’re tracking sunshine this weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s Saturday, then in the low 60s by Sunday.
· Monday and Tuesday are both Alert Days!
· A cold front will bring another round of showers and potential thunderstorms. Some of the rain could be heavy.
· A few showers could stick around into Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect a cold one! Low temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 20s under mostly clear skies. Bundle up!
On Saturday, after a cold start, we'll see high temperatures in the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies.
By Sunday, we'll see more sunshine. In fact, get ready for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A few late night showers are possible ahead of our next weather system. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Heads up! We have two Alert Days next week for even more rain.
Monday is an Alert Day. A cold front will move into the area Monday, giving way to periods of rain and potential thunderstorms. Some of the rain could be heavy by Monday evening and Monday night. This rain will likely cause more of our rivers to swell a bit. Rain chances are around 80%. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Rain will continue into Tuesday. Again, the rain could be heavy at times. That's why Tuesday is an Alert Day. An isolated storm could develop. Rain chances are around 60%. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.
A few showers will likely stick around into Wednesday (40%). Highs will be in the mid 60s.
Much colder weather is expected next Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 40s.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Late Night Shower Possible (20%). Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Alert Day Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely (80%). Rain Could Be Heavy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Alert Day Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (60%). Rain Could Be Heavy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (40%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Cold. Highs in the upper 40s.
