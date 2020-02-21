Committee responsible for writing budget adds disaster relief fund to spending plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is no stranger to natural disasters.
Over the last few years, floods, hurricanes, and an ice storm have impacted the Palmetto State.
Thursday afternoon, the House Ways and Means Committee added a proposal to create a Natural Disaster Resiliency Reserve Fund in the FY 2020/21 budget.
Lawmakers we spoke with say they want to put $50 million in this fund to start off. The purpose of this money is for disaster relief and resilience planning in the state.
So that means, the next time a natural disaster happens in South Carolina, financial help could arrive sooner rather than later.
Representative Murrell Smith (R-Sumter) is the Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. He said, "We felt it was necessary that we make preparations if we have another event and are in a downturn in the economy and we can't apply our FEMA match. The state of South Carolina would be in a catastrophic stage."
Chairman Smith put forward the amendment to create the fund during Thursday's committee meeting. The Ways and Means Committee voted unanimously to add it to their $10 billion spending plan.
House Minority Leader Rep. Todd Rutherford (D-Richland) said he believes this is a good idea for South Carolina. "If we are out of session and can't allocate funds right away. This is the beginning of that process. This is a recognition to everyone in our state that we are in the midst of climate change and we have to be prepared for this financially."
This reserve fund can be used to cover damages related to floods, storms or any other natural disasters even before federal help comes. The money would also help fund statewide resilience planning.
Chairman Smith told reporters after Thursday's meeting, "Someone said today the problems just keep getting exacerbated as more and more natural disasters occur. We need to take some steps to help mitigate some of that."
Lawmakers will also be considering creating a chief resiliency officer position. The Governor proposed this in his executive budget he submitted in January.
Chairman Smith said separate legislation would need to pass to create the reserve fund.
