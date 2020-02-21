CNN to hold two Democratic presidential town halls in Charleston

Bloomberg will appear at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at 9 p.m. ET. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will kick off Wednesday town halls at 7 p.m. ET, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden at 8 p.m. ET, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 9 p.m. ET and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 10 p.m. ET.