18-year-old killed in Irmo shooting, officials don’t suspect foul play

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department said a person died after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Old Dutch Fork Road, off Dutch Fork Road near Broad River Road.
When officers arrived, they found a person shot inside a vehicle.
Crews rushed the victim -- 18-year-old Corey E. Hunt, of Chapin -- to a local hospital, but he died about an hour later.
The coroner said Hunt died of a gunshot wound to the head.
A death investigation is ongoing. At this time, the coroner said officials do not suspect foul play in the shooting. They did not provide further details.
Wednesday night, officials said there were other people who were in the vehicle with Hunt at the time of the shooting. They are cooperating with investigators.
Police also previously said there was no search underway for a suspect and there is no threat to the area.
Irmo Police, SLED and the Richland County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.