Trinity Baptist Church to host Faye Swetlik Remembrance Service

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - There doesn’t seem to be a celebration of life large enough to match Faye Swetlik’s personality, but folks at Trinity Baptist Church are going to try their best to come close.
“We’re doing everything we can to make sure this remembrance service for Faye is geared towards kids as much as possible,” Micah Merchant, an associate pastor at Trinity Baptist, said. “We’ve got different events planned in the building itself where any kids who come will be able to draw and color in some different scrapbooks that we have for Faye and her family.”
Folks attending are asked to wear bright pink and purple, Faye's favorite colors.
Church leaders said local motorcycle groups have volunteered to escort the family with a special motorcade to the service.
- How to attend or watch Faye Marie Swetlik’s public memorial service
- Cayce DPS officers grieve what they call the worst case of their careers
- #RocksForFaye: Free community art event dedicated to keeping Faye Swetlik’s memory alive
- ‘We miss you Faye’: Teacher reflects on memories with Faye Swetlik
- Classmates show love for Faye Swetlik with Valentine’s Day cards
"We want to celebrate the life of Faye," Merchant said. "We want to encourage her family, and we just want to be a blessing to them."
The church can host about 1,250 people during the service, so they’re advising that you to show up early.
Their goal? To continue supporting the Swetlik family, and letting her loved ones know that Faye’s safe now.
“Just trying to make it a kid-friendly environment as we try to help them in the grieving process, in understanding that Faye’s OK right now,” Merchant said. “That she’s with a loving God and she’s doing OK.”
There will be a live stream of the public memorial at Trinity Baptist on wistv.com.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.