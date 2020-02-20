Sumter Co. deputies seize nearly $800K in cocaine, fentanyl during traffic stop

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 45-year-old Florida man has been arrested by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office after deputies searched his car during a traffic stop on Interstate 95.
Officials said Marlon Myers was initially stopped on Feb. 4 for following a car too closely on the interstate. When the deputy began speaking to Myers, the deputy also noticed several cell phones in the center console of Myers’ vehicle. Officials said Myers wasn’t able to show proof that he rented the vehicle and his driver’s license was also suspended.
The deputy asked Myers if he had cocaine in the vehicle. Myers responded by nodding yes and verbally saying no. A K9 unit, which was already on the scene, conducted a free-air sniff around the vehicle only to indicate there were illegal drugs in the vehicle.
Officials found a black suitcase that contained Myers’ personal items and what appeared to be cocaine. Deputies found more than six pounds of fentanyl and two pounds of cocaine. In total, the drugs that were found totaled $798,200.
The amount of fentanyl seized is enough to kill more than 100,000 people which is almost the population of Sumter County,” said Sheriff Anthony Dennis. “About 90 percent of overdoses in the county now are related to fentanyl and there was a 300 percent increase in overdose deaths in the country last year. This is a drug that is deadly if you get a small amount on your skin and people have no idea how much they are getting when it’s mixed with other drugs.”
The Department of Homeland Security is taking over the case, according to the sheriff’s office, because the majority of the trafficking operation happened outside of Sumter County.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.