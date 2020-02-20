Sumter Co. deputies in search of missing 36-year-old man

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 36-year-old Robert Berry.
Officials said Berry was last seen leaving his home on Starks Ferry Road on Feb. 12.
Authorities said Berry drives a white 2010 Jeep Patriot with SC license tag SMX559.
According to the sheriff’s office, Berry reportedly texted a friend on Feb. 13. However, there has been no other communication between Berry and those who know him since that day.
Robert is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 185 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information on Berry or his whereabouts, please call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000. You can also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
