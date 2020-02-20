Southern Co.: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Southern Co. (SO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $445 million.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 27 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.
The power company posted revenue of $4.91 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $4.75 billion, or $4.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $21.42 billion.
Southern Co. shares have increased roughly 8% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased almost 5%. The stock has risen 40% in the last 12 months.
