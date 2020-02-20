Several Midlands school districts announce delayed schedule Friday due to weather

(WIS) - Several school districts in the Midlands have already announced plans to delay the start of school Friday due to the threat of winter weather.
The list will update throughout the night.
The Newberry County School District will operate on a two-hour delay Friday. It also canceled all after-school activities for Thursday, Feb. 20.
That means no athletic practices or games, after-school care, meetings, programs, or adult education will happen Thursday.
Calhoun County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Friday, as well. Students should report to school at 10 a.m., however, teachers and staff are asked to be there at 9 a.m., school officials explained.
The WIS First Alert Weather Team said drivers will need to look out for black ice on roadways Friday morning. While the Midlands should not see any snow accumulation, lowering temperatures overnight and wet roads could cause a problem.
