Schweitzer-Mauduit: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) _ Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $20.2 million.
The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 80 cents per share.
The paper and reconstituted tobacco company posted revenue of $238.5 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $85.8 million, or $2.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.02 billion.
Schweitzer-Mauduit expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.75 per share.
Schweitzer-Mauduit shares have fallen 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $33.55, a decrease of roughly 4% in the last 12 months.
