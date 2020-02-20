PRA Health Sciences: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $74.8 million.
The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.54 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.
The contract research organization posted revenue of $800.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $794.1 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $243 million, or $3.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.07 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, PRA Health Sciences expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.05 to $1.15.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $765 million to $787 million for the fiscal first quarter.
PRA Health Sciences expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.77 to $5.97 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.36 billion.
PRA Health Sciences shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $111.47, a drop of 2% in the last 12 months.
