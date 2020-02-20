Person killed in fiery crash on I-20 was teacher at Benedict College

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A faculty member at Benedict College died in a fiery crash on Interstate 20 on Wednesday afternoon, the university confirmed.
The wreck happened just before 1 p.m. near the Two Notch Road exit on I-20 West, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Investigators said the drivers of a semi and sedan were going the same direction on the interstate when the driver of the car lost control.
The car went off the right side of the road, hit a guardrail, then went back onto the road and slid under the semi’s trailer. That’s when the sedan caught fire, officials said.
SCHP said the driver of the car died at the scene.
He’s been tentatively identified as Paul Korktuse Vowotor, 64, who lived on Valley Heights Lane in Columbia, coroner Gary Watts confirmed.
Watts said Vowotor’s next of kin has been notified. The victim died of blunt trauma to the head and chest.
Vowotor was an instructor at Benedict College’s business school. He taught for more than 18 years and handled classes like business administration, management, and marketing, the school said.
“Please join the Benedict College family in praying for our fallen Tiger, Mr. Paul Vowotor and his family,” school officials said in a statement.
Grief counseling was offered on campus in the wake of this loss, and will continue to be available throughout the semester.
The semi’s driver was not hurt.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.