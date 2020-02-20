Person killed in crash on I-20 W near Two Notch Road identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man from Columbia died in a fiery crash on Interstate 20 on Wednesday afternoon, the Richland County coroner said.
The wreck happened just before 1 p.m. near the Two Notch Road exit on I-20 West, the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed.
Investigators said the drivers of a semi and sedan were going the same direction on the interstate when the driver of the car lost control.
The car went off the right side of the road, hit a guardrail, then went back onto the road and slid under the semi’s trailer. That’s when the sedan caught fire, officials said.
SCHP said the driver of the car died at the scene.
He’s been tentatively identified as Paul Korktuse Vowotor, 64, who lived on Valley Heights Lane in Columbia, coroner Gary Watts confirmed.
Watts said Vowotor’s next of kin has been notified. The victim died of blunt trauma to the head and chest.
The semi’s driver was not hurt.
Officials redirected traffic from I-20 onto SC-277 following the crash. However, all lanes are now open.
