Newberry County Schools: No after-school activities Thursday, 2-hour delay Friday due to weather

Newberry County Schools: No after-school activities Thursday, 2-hour delay Friday due to weather
While the Midlands should not see any snow accumulation, lowering temperatures overnight and wet roads could cause a problem with black ice. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Laurel Mallory | February 20, 2020 at 12:19 PM EST - Updated February 20 at 12:30 PM

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County School District has canceled all after-school activities for Thursday, Feb. 20 due to the threat of winter weather.

The district cited possible hazardous road conditions in its decision.

>> Click or tap here for the latest forecast

No athletic practices, games, after-school care, meetings, programs, or adult education will happen Thursday.

Friday, the school will operate on a two-hour delay.

The WIS First Alert Weather Team said drivers will need to look out for black ice on roadways Friday morning. While the Midlands should not see any snow accumulation, lowering temperatures overnight and wet roads could cause a problem.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.