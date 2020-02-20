Missing Clemson University student found dead in Tenn.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A missing Clemson University student has been found dead in Tennessee less than a week from when he was last seen.
Deputies said they found the body of John Andrew Martin Jr., 21, along with his car in Sevier County.
The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office launched a death investigation.
Martin was last seen around 11 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16. The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said it was following up on leads that Martin could be in Sevier County, and that led authorities to his body.
“The prayers of the entire Pickens County Sheriff’s Office are with this family and I hope that people will respect their need for privacy as they deal with this tragedy,” Sheriff Rick Clark said. “I would also like to give my sincere thanks to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee for their willingness to assist our detectives during this investigation.”
Deputies did not share how Martin died.
