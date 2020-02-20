Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) — One of the chief budget writers in the North Carolina House has died. A funeral home says Rep. Linda Johnson of Cabarrus County died on Tuesday. Johnson had been in the House since 2001 and was most recently one of the three senior chairs of the House Appropriations Committee. She had already said that she wouldn't seek reelection this year. Now local GOP activists will have to choose someone to fill the remainder of her two-year term. Johnson's funeral will be Saturday at a Kannapolis church. Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis are among those lamenting Johnson's death.