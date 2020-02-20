Howard looks to end streak vs NC A&T

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Ronald Jackson, Kameron Langley, Andre Jackson and Devin Haygood have combined to account for 56 percent of NC A&T's scoring this season including 48 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Howard, Charles Williams, Wayne Bristol Jr. and Nate Garvey have combined to account for 56 percent of the team's total scoring, including 66 percent of all Bison points over their last five.