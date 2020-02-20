Gamecocks pound Presbyterian in midweek showdown

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Despite the gloomy weather, South Carolina stayed hot at the batter’s box on Wednesday.
The Gamecocks came away with 15 hits on their way to a 14-3 win over Presbyterian.
Carolina scored in each of the first three innings in the lopsided win. The Gamecocks put up two runs in the first, four in the second, and three in the third. They would add four more runs in the bottom of the fifth to all but put the game away.
Noah Campbell led the charge for Carolina on with a 2-for-5 day at the plate including four RBIs. Wes Clarke and Andrew Eyster each finished the contest with two RBIs each.
On the mound, Tho0mas Farr pitched 4-2/3 innings allowing just two earned runs and striking out five batters.
South Carolina now improves to 4-0 on the year and will face Northwestern in a three-game series. The first contest takes place Friday at 4 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.