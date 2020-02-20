FIRST ALERT: Tracking rain and flakes for parts of the Midlands Thursday, then black ice Friday AM

Here's the deal. At this time, we're expecting little to no accumulation Thursday for most of the Midlands as this moisture begins to exit to the East. Again, wet flakes could mix in with the rain. Our surface temperatures will likely be above freezing for most of this event. If any flakes do fall to the ground, they probably won't stick since the ground temperatures will be above freezing and we will have already seen rain in the area for much of the day.