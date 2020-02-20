FIRST ALERT: Tracking rain and flakes for parts of the Midlands Thursday, then black ice Friday AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more rain and even the potential for wet flakes in the Midlands Thursday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert. We'll see mostly cloudy skies, fog, and areas of rain/mist/drizzle (30-40%). Low temperatures will be in the low 40s.
· Thursday is an Alert Day. We’re expecting a cold rain for most of the Midlands. However, later in the day, some wet flakes could mix in with the rain for parts of the Midlands, especially the Northern and Central Midlands.
· At this time, we’re expecting little to no accumulation Thursday. We’ll keep you posted. Highs will be in the mid 40s. Lows will fall into the 30s.
· Friday morning is a First Alert. Black ice is possible across the Midlands Friday morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. By afternoon, highs will in the mid 40s.
· Saturday will be sunny and cool with highs in the 50s.
· More rain moves in late Sunday into next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
Tonight is a First Alert. We're expecting mostly cloudy skies and foggy conditions. Areas of rain, mist and drizzle are possible tonight. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Low temperatures will be in the low 40s.
Heads up! Thursday's forecast brings another round of rain to the area and the potential for a little wintry weather to parts of the Midlands.
Your Thursday is an Alert Day. Rain is likely across the Midlands for most of the day. Some of the rain will be heavy at times, and some localized flooding is possible. While we're expecting mainly a cold rain across most of the Midlands Thursday, some wet flakes could mix in with the rain for parts of the Midlands as some colder weather moves in from the north.
Here's the deal. At this time, we're expecting little to no accumulation Thursday for most of the Midlands as this moisture begins to exit to the East. Again, wet flakes could mix in with the rain. Our surface temperatures will likely be above freezing for most of this event. If any flakes do fall to the ground, they probably won't stick since the ground temperatures will be above freezing and we will have already seen rain in the area for much of the day.
The Northern Midlands will have the best chance to see any flakes mixed in with rain Thursday afternoon/early evening. However, parts of the Central Midlands could see a quick burst of flakes before the moisture moves farther to the east. If you are looking for accumulating snow, head north closer to the North Carolina border. We’ll keep you posted to any changes.
Friday morning is also a First Alert. With any leftover moisture on the ground, black ice will be a big concern for many of us out the door Friday morning. Temperatures will settle into the upper 20 and lower 30s. Watch out for icy conditions on bridges and overpasses. By afternoon, high temperatures will be in the mid 40s.
On Saturday, we'll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 50s.
More rain moves in late Sunday into next week.
First Alert Night: Cloudy & Foggy. Areas of rain/mist/drizzle (30-40%). Low temperatures in the low 40s.
Alert Day Thursday: Cloudy Skies. Cold Rain (100%). A Few Wet Flakes are possible for parts of the Midlands by late afternoon and evening. Little to no accumulations expected at this time. Highs in the mid 40s.
Alert Day Friday: AM Icy Roads. Mostly Sunny and Chilly. Morning temperatures in the low 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible (30%). Highs in the upper 50s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (70%). Highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (40%). Highs in the mid 60s.
