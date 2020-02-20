FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, wet flakes for parts of the Midlands today, then black ice possible Friday AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking heavy rain and the potential for wet flakes in the Midlands today and tonight. Then, the roads could get slick tonight.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Today is an Alert Day. We're tracking a heavy, cold rain for most of the Midlands. However, later today, some wet flakes could mix in with the rain for parts of the Midlands, especially the Northern and Central Midlands.
· At this time, we’re expecting little to no accumulation in our viewing area. We’ll keep you posted to any changes though. Temperatures are expected to stay above freezing for most the afternoon and evening.
· Tonight, rain will continue over parts of the area along with a few wet flakes. Late tonight, the rain will taper from west to east. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the lower 30s by Friday morning. The precipitation will be gone by then.
· Friday morning is a First Alert. Black ice is possible across the Midlands with temperatures at or below freezing. By afternoon, highs will in the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies.
· Saturday will be sunny and cool with highs in the 50s.
· More rain moves in Late Sunday into next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
Today is a First Alert. We're tracking periods of heavy rain across the Midlands. Some localized flooding is possible. Turn around, don't drown. Now, while we're expecting mainly a cold rain across most of the Midlands today and tonight, some wet flakes could mix in with the rain for parts of our area as some colder weather moves in from the north.
At this time, we're expecting little to no accumulation for most of the Midlands as this moisture begins to exit to the East. Again, wet flakes could mix in with the rain. Our surface temperatures will likely be above freezing for most of this event today. If any flakes do fall to the ground, they probably won't stick since the ground temperatures will be above freezing and we will have already seen an ample amount of rain in the area for much of the day. If the forecast changes, we'll alert you.
The Northern Midlands will have the best chance to see any wet flakes mixed in with rain by this evening. However, parts of the Central Midlands could see a quick burst of flakes before the moisture moves farther to the east. If you are looking for accumulating snow, head north closer to the North Carolina border. Some accumulations are expected in Lancaster and Chesterfield Counties where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Friday morning. Again, we'll keep you posted to any changes.
Once we head through the overnight, temperatures will dip into the lower 30s. Most, if not all, of the precipitation will be gone from the Midlands by then. But any lingering moisture will cause some big problems by Friday.
In fact, Friday morning is a First Alert. With any leftover moisture on the ground, black ice will be a big concern for many of us out the door Friday morning. Temperatures will settle into the upper 20 and lower 30s. Watch out for icy conditions on bridges and overpasses. By afternoon, high temperatures will be in the mid 40s. We'll see mostly sunny skies.
On Saturday, we'll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 50s. By Sunday, highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60.
More rain moves in late Sunday into next week with another frontal system.
First Alert Night: Mostly Cloudy & Rainy. Rain Tapers Late. Wet flakes possible. Cold. Overnight temperatures will fall into the lower 30s.
Alert Day Friday: AM Icy Roads. Mostly Sunny and Chilly. Morning temperatures in the low 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Late Day Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (60%). Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (50%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low 60s.
