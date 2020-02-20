First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain today, few snowflakes by late afternoon

First Alert Today For Heavy Rain/Few Snowflakes Mixed Late
Periods of showers and rain developing. Rain will be heavy at times. High pressure to our North will filter in much colder air during the day. It will be breezy and a simply raw day!
Temperatures will start in the 40s and fall into the 30s by evening. Rain will start to be mixed with some light snow by late afternoon. The best chance of a rain/snow mixed will be North of Columbia. NO accumulation expected. The only exception would be Lancaster and Chesterfield counties where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9PM. Up to one inch of snow could form.
Any rain and snow ends by tonight with clearing and colder conditions. A cold front will move through the state during the day.
Need to watch for icy spots Friday morning, otherwise sunny and cold. Temperatures pick back up Saturday and Sunday. Next rain chance comes by Monday.
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert Today for periods of heavy rain. Breezy and cold. Some snowflakes mixed with the rain by late day. NO accumulation expected
- Much colder Friday. Sunny but, Highs only in the 40s
- Main returns Monday
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Cloudy with periods or showers/rain, rain will be heavy. Local flooding will be a concern. Some light snow will mix with rain North of Columbia by late afternoon. NO accumulation. Temperatures will fall into the 30s by late afternoon. Rain chance 100%
Tonight: Clearing and colder. Lows Near 30
First Alert Friday Morning: Icy spots on area roads in the morning. Sunny and cold. Highs middle 40s
Saturday: Sunny. Highs lower 50s
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.