Cayce DPS officers grieve what they call their worst case of their careers

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Department of Public Safety is coming together to heal and grieve what they have called a horrific crime.
On Wednesday, the department held a debriefing for more than 130 officers to go over the facts of the case.
“The events that transpired last week have begun to show on our officers’ faces. It’s not the same department it was a week and a half ago, two weeks ago," said Sgt. Evan Antley, spokesperson for the Cayce Department of Public Safety.
Antley said he wants the community to know this wasn't just a case for them. He said the more than 100 Cayce officers involved were each personally invested in finding Faye. When Faye's body was found, Antley said the whole mood among the officers changed.
“Although it was not the outcome we wanted, it's an outcome that as professionals we know we have to prepare for. So, it definitely changed the mood really quick, but then we knew there was still work to be done," said Antley.
It was CDPS Director Byron Snellgrove who discovered little Faye's body on Feb. 13.
"We knew that it was his mission from the beginning to find Faye, and although he didn't find her the way he wanted to, I think he would have rather found her than have his officers have to find her. That just speaks to the type of leader he is, " said Antley.
Sgt. Antley also explained that the love and support they've felt from the community has helped them through this process. They've received letters from community members, and even from as far away as Tennessee, thanking them for all they did to bring Faye home.
While these officers are grieving, Sgt. Antley says they're also trying to move forward. He says Faye Swetlik will never be forgotten by his department or this community.
