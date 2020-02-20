Blythewood residents frustrated over washed-out road

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - People who live along Nature Road in Blythewood are frustrated after they say Richland County has not properly maintained their road.
Residents said the road is unsafe and large ruts and asphalt pieces in the road are causing damage to their vehicles and yards. While the road appears to be dirt, it's actually supposed to be maintained as a gravel road by the county.
Randy Bobo, who has lived on Nature Road for nearly 20 years, is fed up with the road conditions.
“It makes you angry and it tears up your vehicles, but there’s no use fixing them because it’s just going to be back to the way it was before. Your front end is out of alignment all the time," said Bobo.
Bobo and other residents said when it rains, their road becomes a small river. They said the rain causes the small amount of gravel that is left on the road to wash right off. Neighbors said Richland County Public Works crews have come out to grade or scrape the road several times, but they said crews rarely refill the road with gravel.
“When they come to fix it, if it rains, they have to come right back and fix it again. So, I end up calling them every time it rains to come fix it and they don’t add gravel. So, it just gets worse and worse. The road used to be a foot higher, but they’ve graded it so much that now the water is just washing out the road," Bobo explained.
There's also large pools of water on the side of the road. Neighbors said that the water is four feet deep and has been that high since the summer. They said it formed because of a clogged drainage system.
The biggest concern for Bobo and some of his neighbors is safety and they feel the only fix is to pave the road.
“They’re wasting so much money coming out here grading it every time it rains, they’d have paid for it being paved," said Bobo.
WIS reached out to Richland County and officials said Nature Road was recently scraped. They also said there is a maintenance request in to scrape it again within two weeks. Neighbors said they reached out to the county several weeks ago and were told they are on a list to have the road paved. However, Richland County officials we spoke with said there is no plan to repave the road at this time.
To make sure your concern is officially logged and tracked, Richland County is also asking residents to contact the county ombudsman’s office if you have a concern about a road in your area.
That number is 803-929-6000.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.