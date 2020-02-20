Bandwidth: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.
The enterprise software developer posted revenue of $62 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $58.7 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $2.5 million, or 10 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $232.6 million.
For the current quarter ending in April, Bandwidth expects its results to range from a loss of 12 cents per share to a loss of 10 cents per share.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $63.2 million to $63.7 million for the fiscal first quarter.
Bandwidth expects full-year results to range from a loss of 27 cents per share to a loss of 17 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $272.7 million to $274.7 million.
Bandwidth shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $76.09, an increase of 48% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAND