6 years into a 20-year plan, the first and only restaurant in the BullStreet District closes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The BullStreet District, a 20-year project in the downtown area of Columbia, has faced a significant setback as the first and only restaurant in the hub has closed.
Bone-In BBQ, led by Chef Scott Hall, announced it’s closure via Facebook, days after a press release cited they’d be moving toward a more “event-based” focus. Hall said, when it came down to it, closing was the right decision when he looked at their lack of resources.
“It’s a sad time...it’s been a long road and I’d hope that we’d be able to tough it out till the development was able to pick up around us, but we just ran out of resources.”
The BullStreet District, a project that has been on the hearts and minds of many Columbia citizens since the 2010′s has been fraught with challenges including legislative issues in 2014, lack of retailers and parking problems that Columbia residents say have plagued them since the opening of Segra Park (then Spirit Communucations Park) in 2016.
Currently, the most significant retail space in the Bull Street District, REI, is set to open in May 2020 and a Starbucks is set to open in 2021.
Hughes Development, who have been in charge of the project, were not available for an interview, but did release this statement to us through the PR group Flock & Rally:
“We understood Chef Scott Hall’s decision to transform Bone-In Barbeque into a special event venue, and we’re saddened to learn that he has decided to close the restaurant. Nonetheless, Scott Hall is a talented chef, and we wish him the best.
Meanwhile, progress continues in the BullStreet District, so stay tuned for further details.
• Currently, eight crews are working toward a springtime launch of several projects, including the opening of the REI Co-op store. The outside of the building is completed, streets and parking lots are being paved and REI is beginning work on the inside of the 20,000 sq. ft. building.
• Additionally, our 22-acre public park and pond are expected to be ready to open by late spring. Plants and other greenery are now beginning to grow and we are in the home stretch of day lighting Smith Branch Creek.
• The next phase of the two-story TownPark at BullStreet townhomes with roof decks is under construction.
• Furniture is being moved into the Merrill Gardens active senior community, with residents moving in this spring.
• Work crews continue prepping the land along Colonial Drive for the new University of South Carolina Health Sciences Center.
• Starbucks breaks ground in a few weeks.”
According to their website, the BullStreet District is currently a 181-acre plan with “a community where tech-driven entrepreneurs, Fortune 500 companies, culinary artists and more come together to work, play, and create.”
