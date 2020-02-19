UofSC’s Ellis, Clemson’s Spiller highlight S.C. latest Athletic Hall of Fame class

Spiller finished his career with the Tigers with 3,547 rushing yards and 51 touchdowns. A unanimous All-American selection in 2009, Spiller was also a two-time All-ACC first-team selection. Spiller, who still holds the ACC record for all-purpose yards with 7,588, was selected by the Buffalo Bills with the ninth overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. He also played for the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, and Kansas City Chiefs. While in the NFL, Spiller was selected to the 2012 Pro Bowl. As a pro, Spiller rushed for 3,451 yards and 12 touchdowns.