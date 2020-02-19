UofSC’s Ellis, Clemson’s Spiller highlight S.C. latest Athletic Hall of Fame class

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former South Carolina quarterback Todd Ellis and former Clemson running back C.J. Spiller are just two of seven people who will be inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.
Ellis finished his career with the Gamecocks at the top of several passing categories. During his career, he set more than 20 passing records including most passing yards (9,953). Ellis is currently second in school history in career wins (24). He went on to be drafted by the Denver Broncos in the ninth round of the 1990 NFL Draft. Ellis currently practices as a trial lawyer and si the play-by-play voice for South Carolina football.
Spiller finished his career with the Tigers with 3,547 rushing yards and 51 touchdowns. A unanimous All-American selection in 2009, Spiller was also a two-time All-ACC first-team selection. Spiller, who still holds the ACC record for all-purpose yards with 7,588, was selected by the Buffalo Bills with the ninth overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. He also played for the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, and Kansas City Chiefs. While in the NFL, Spiller was selected to the 2012 Pro Bowl. As a pro, Spiller rushed for 3,451 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Also in this year’s class are former Limestone baseball coach and MLB legend Gaylord Perry, former MLB infielder Dan Driessen, former South Carolina pitcher Ed Lynch, former SC State basketball standout Robert Williams, and former all-pro linebacker and Spring Valley alum Peter Boulware.
To see the full release on each member of the Class of 2020, click here.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.