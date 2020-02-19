Sumter woman charged with filing false police report

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter woman is facing charges after making a false claim that a man had taken her against her will.
Jo-el Rebecca Kelso has been charged with filing a false police report.
On February 8th Kelso told officials that she was walking on Stadium Road when a man driving a van stopped and tried to force her inside.
The Sumer Police Department says as the investigation continued Kelso admitted that she made the story up. Her motive was to upset a family member.
Kelso has been booked at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. Her bond is pending.
