S.C. Red Cross volunteer assists in Puerto Rico amidst hundreds of aftershocks from earthquake

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s been more than a month since a magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit Puerto Rico.
On Wednesday, thousands are still without homes and the island continues dealing with hundreds of aftershocks.
Disaster relief is pouring in from around the world including from right here in South Carolina with one American Red Cross volunteer, who’s getting ready to return home after spending several weeks on the island. Bill Martin is South Carolina’s only Red Cross volunteer in Puerto Rico.
He said he’s based in San Juan, which is on the eastern third of the island that only stretches about 100 miles. Martin said the most severe damage is on the southwest side of the island, but even in San Juan, the aftershocks continue causing irreparable damage to buildings and homes.
In Puerto Rico, daily aftershocks total over 700, leaving hundreds of homes and apartment buildings uninhabitable. It’s something Martin said left thousands with nothing as they try to find new homes.
“All of the people are now living in pup tents, backpacker tents, around the facility because they cannot enter their homes or their apartments,” Martin said.
Martin said the cluster of tents set up near relief organizations are now termed disaster camps. He said the last three weeks have consisted of 12-hour days, passing out comfort kits to people in need.
“It provides them with something physical to touch, and say there are people that care about me and want me to recover quickly,” Martin said.
Martin said the kits have small items, like a toothbrush and toothpaste, but he said he knows firsthand how special the kits are.
“I was in Seattle, Washington on my way to Vietnam as a soldier and I was given this little red bag comfort kit,” Martin said.
That comfort kit given to him fifty years ago was his first experience with the Red Cross. He has now been volunteering for over two decades. He said while they also provide things like food and water, the most important thing he does as a volunteer doesn’t have to do with rebuilding or sharing supplies.
“They need to tell their story, so you listen a lot and you hear them as they talk and say here’s what has happened, or here’s what I’m concerned about, or I don’t know what the future holds, and you just listen,” Martin said.
Martin will head back to South Carolina this week, but there will continue to be thousands of volunteers on the ground. He said there are 11,000 volunteers providing mental, spiritual, and health services to those in need.
The U.S. Geological Survey found that Puerto Ricans might continue to face these aftershocks for the next 10 years, but Martin said the thing that’s going to stick with him the most when he heads home on Thursday is the resilience of all of the people he’s met. Puerto Ricans are still trying to recover from Hurricanes Irma and Maria, which killed about 3,000 people in 2017.
President Donald Trump declared a major disaster and ordered federal assistance in January.
