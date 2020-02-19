Man arrested after violent armed robbery at Newberry Co. hotel

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Violent Crime Task Force have apprehended 26-year-old Tiyon Sanders.
Officials said the Newberry man was involved in a violent armed robbery that happened at the Days Inn on Thomas Griffin Road on May 3, 2019.
Sanders, according to authorities, was tracked in South Carolina and Georgia. When he was captured, officials found a stolen weapon and several different types of drugs in his possession.
Sanders has been charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault and battery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, first-degree burglary. He also faces charges for trafficking in heroin, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime.
Sanders is currently being held at the Newberry County Detention Center. His bond was denied by a Newberry County magistrate.
