Kennesaw St., North Alabama look to end streaks

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: North Alabama's Christian Agnew has averaged 13.1 points and 4.7 rebounds while Jamari Blackmon has put up 12 points. For the Owls, Tyler Hooker has averaged 13.1 points while Bryson Lockley has put up 8.2 points and 5.2 rebounds.TERRIFIC TYLER: Hooker has connected on 21.9 percent of the 64 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 11 over the last three games. He's also converted 78.8 percent of his free throws this season.