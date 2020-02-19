Irmo PD: One person injured in shooting, road closed to gather evidence

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department is now investigating a shooting that happened on the 100 block of Old Dutch Fork Road.
Officials were called to the area around 3 p.m. When they arrived, a person who had been shot was found inside a vehicle. The victim was taken to a local hospital to receive medical attention.
Officials said there were other people who were in the vehicle with the victim. They are cooperating with investigators. Authorities have also closed a portion of Old Dutch Fork Road to collect evidence and information connected to the shooting.
At this point, Irmo Police said there is no search underway for a suspect and there is no threat to the area.
However, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called to assist with the investigation.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.
Check back for updates.
