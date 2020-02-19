First Alert Forecast: Periods of heavy rain, colder temperatures moving in

By Tim Miller | February 19, 2020 at 5:40 AM EST - Updated February 19 at 5:40 AM

First Alert Days Today and Thursday For Periods of Heavy Rain

Tim Miller's Wednesday February 19 morning forecast

Periods of showers and rain on tap for today. A cold front will move through the state during the day. Colder air will start to filter in by afternoon. Expect temperatures to fall during the day with the warmest temperatures this morning (Near 60 degrees...falling to Near 50 by early evening.

A good deal of moisture will stream back into the southeast Thursday. Widespread rain will form with some heavy rain likely. Cold air will be in place so it will be a cold, raw day with Highs only in the lower 40s (feeling like the 30s)

As temperatures continue to fall by Thursday evening, we will see some snowflakes mixed in with the rain for a few hours. Mostly Northern Midlands, however some snow mixed with rain could be seen as far south as Columbia/Lexington. NO accumulation or issues expected.

This is something we'll watch closely as we move into Thursday afternoon.

Sunshine and cold for Friday. Highs only in the lower 40s

Weather Highlights:

- First Alert Today and Thursday for periods of showers and rain. Some rain will be heavy at times

- Much cooler Thursday. Rain during the day with a chance of some snowflakes mixed in by later afternoon into the evening. This would be mostly the Northern Midlands with NO accumulation or issues.

- Sunny and cold Friday

Forecast:

First Alert Today: Cloudy with periods or showers/rain, temperatures falling during the day. High Near 60...falling into the lower 50s Rain chance 80%

First Alert Tonight: Cloudy, scattered showers. Cooler. Lows Near 40

First Alert Thursday: Mostly cloudy, rain likely. Breezy and much cooler. Rain could be mixed with light snow by late afternoon into the evening (Mostly Northern Midlands) NO accumulation expected. Highs middle 40s . Rain chance 80%

Friday: Sunny and cold. Highs lower 40s

10 day forecast
10 day forecast (Source: WIS)

