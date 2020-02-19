Deputies in Orangeburg Co. seek information regarding deadly 2018 shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is still gathering information about a shooting that took a man’s life in 2018.
Officials said 50-year-old Darrell Bennett was driving west on Old Number Six Highway on Dec. 16, 2018, when he was shot after a bullet went through the truck’s tailgate. The truck went off the road and overturned near a wood line. Another traveler saw the truck and called for help just after 7 a.m. Bennett was found in his truck with a gunshot wound.
“This man was minding his own business going to work that morning when someone fired a shot into the back of his truck,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “The shooter should know he should keep looking over his shoulder because we’ll get to you eventually. We don’t stop.”
Before he was shot, Bennett was last seen around 5:30 a.m. at the Hot Spot convenience store in Eutawville.
If you have any information about this shooting, please call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550. You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
