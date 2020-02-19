Deputies charge Sumter Co. woman after man dies from falling off her car

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 30-year-old Sumter County woman has been arrested and charged after leaving the scene of an accident where a man fell from her car and died.
Officials said Christina Butler was charged with leaving the scene of an accident after failing to notify emergency services following a traffic incident.
Officials said Butler and a man were arguing at a club in Rimini. The man climbed onto Butler’s vehicle as she tried to drive away. The man died after falling off the vehicle and hitting his head on the road.
A joint investigation by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the Sumter County Coroner’s Office, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol determined that 36-year-old James Gooden died from head injuries he suffered from the fall.
Officials said Butler was indicted earlier this month for continuing to drive away and for failing to call emergency services despite not knowing Gooden died at the scene.
A $15,000 surety bond was set for Butler during an arraignment hearing at the Sumter County Judicial Center on Tuesday.
