CPD: Motel employees found woman’s body in room

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More details have been released following the discovery of a victim’s body at a Broad River Road motel.
Officials were called to the InTown Suites Extended Stay located at 1633 Broad River Road just before 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 18. According to CPD, motel workers found a woman’s body inside a room and called 911 after the discovery.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as 34-year-old Melissa Keith. According to an autopsy conducted on Wednesday morning, Keith died from complications of blood loss after being stabbed.
Investigators have gathered evidence from the motel room, but they are still asking for more information.
If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.