Collision on I-20 West near Two Notch Road forces lane closures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re headed west on I-20 toward Two Notch Road, you’ll need to find an alternate route to your destination.
A collision near the Two Notch Road exit on I-20 West has blocked all lanes, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Officials are redirecting traffic from I-20 onto SC-277 until the roadway is cleared. At this point, a timetable regarding when the road will be reopened has not been announced.
Motorists in the area are urged to use caution.
