Chapin man ‘cleans up’ in S.C. Lottery after collecting $5 in quarters cleaning his car

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man who won $250,000 in the South Carolina Education Lottery bought his ticket after collecting loose change.
According to officials, the man was cleaning his car and vacuumed up $5 in quarters one morning before deciding to buy the ticket.
After getting the ticket, the store clerk scanned it and told the man he needed to go to the S.C. Education Lottery’s Claims Center, he asked if the clerk was sure.
With his wife, he headed to the Claims Center in Columbia where he was shocked to learn he won $250,000.
The man said he plans to pay off debt, take care of his family, and do something fun.
The winning ticket was sold at a Publix on Chapin Road.
