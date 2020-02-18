12-year-old charged after bringing two knives to LongLeaf Middle School

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 12-year-old student has been charged after bringing two knives onto Longleaf Middle School.
The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. this morning.
A Richland County Sheriff’s school resource officer was contacted by the school’s administration. The administrator said a student had knives on their person.
The student was taken out of class and searched. Two knives were found on his person. He later admitted to bringing the knives onto school grounds.
The student, whose name is being withheld, was charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds. He has been released into the custody of his parents.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.