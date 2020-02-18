WWE Monday Night Raw returns to the Capital City

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - USA Network’s WWE Monday Night Raw is returning to Columbia Monday, April 20 after nearly a decade.
The action packed event will be held at Colonial Life Arena at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. online at ticketmaster.com and in person at Lexington Medical Center Box office inside Colonial Life Arena.
The show will feature the state’s own Big Show, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, The Kabuki Warriors, AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Andrade, Zelina Vega, Bobby Lashley, Lana, Kevin Owens and many more.
The event will be broadcast live on USA Network.
