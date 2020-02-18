WIS wins ‘Best of Columbia 2020’ awards from Columbia Metropolitan Magazine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS has been given three incredible honors in the latest edition of the Columbia Metropolitan Magazine’s “Best of 2020” edition.
WIS was named “Best TV station” of the year, along with awards for both Judi Gatson and Rick Henry as best TV News Anchor & Best Sportscaster, respectively.
When asked about their favorite moments of 2019, Gatson responded saying, “Hands down, my most exciting moment was flying across the Tagus River in Spain as my whole family took a thrilling ride on Europe’s longest urban zipline. It put our nerves to the test but was an awesome family adventure we’ll never forget!”
Henry couldn’t pick a favorite.
“Actually, all of 2019 was very memorable for me,” he said. “I was named S.C. Sportscaster of the year by the National Sports Media Association. I also covered several major events, including the Super Bowl, the NBA All-Star game, the Masters and College Football’s National Championship game. It was a great year!”
Congrats to everyone nominated and all the winners! To see the full list, click or tap here.
