‘We miss you Faye’: Teacher reflects on memories with Faye Swetlik

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the community continues to mourn 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, one of her teachers has opened up about having her as a student.
On Thursday, Morgen Sightler penned a reflective post on Facebook remembering Faye as a first-grade student at Springdale Elementary.
“These past 4 days have been an experience no parent, teacher or child should ever have to face,” Sightler wrote in her Facebook post. “I can’t help but think of all the wonderful memories we have together in these 7 short months.
“I will miss your morning hugs, your bright eyed smile, you skipping down the hall ready for anything and everything, the excitement you had when I told you to kiss your brain, your curiosity, your kindness, your stories, but most of all...your ability to love unconditionally.”
Faye returned home from school Monday and was reported missing at 5 p.m. after she was last seen playing in her front yard.
Three days later, Faye’s body was found in a wooded area in the Churchill Heights neighborhood. Faye’s death has been considered a homicide by the Cayce Department of Public Safety.
On Tuesday, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office announced Faye died of asphyxiation.
Since Faye’s death, there have been memorials created at the entrance of her neighborhood and at her school to honor her.
Officials have announced a public memorial service for Faye will take place on Friday, Feb. 21 at Trinity Baptist Church at 7 p.m.
There will also be a candlelight vigil remembering Faye on the front lawn of Cayce City Hall on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
