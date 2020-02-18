Strong reaction from community sparked after church announces application for Steyer Foundation grant

Steyer’s campaign is making news on the campaign trail on Monday in the wake of an announcement at one of the largest black congregations in the state. During Sunday’s service at Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia, Pastor Charles B. Jackson, Sr. mentioned applying for a grant from candidate Tom Steyer's foundation. The money would go toward renovations at the Lakeview Empowerment Center, which the church runs. The center runs after school programs as well as athletic programs for kids in the community. The announcement sparked strong reaction with some criticizing that it’s a way to buy votes.