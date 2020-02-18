OCSO searching for man who stole bracelets from Kay’s Jewelers

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who stole jewelry from a store last week.
“This individual portrayed himself as a customer after entering this jewelry store on Friday,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “He then snatched two diamond bracelets from an employee.”
The incident occurred on February 14th just before 10:30 a.m. at Kay’s Jewelers on North Road.
Employees told investigators that a sales rep employee was showing the suspect a pair of diamond bracelets that cost a substantial amount.
As the sales employee attempted to find a price for one of the bracelets, the suspect snatched both of bracelets from the counter. He then fled the building.
The suspect has been described as a black male wearing a striped shirt, dark jeans, yellow shoes, and a black stocking cap with a large skill image on it.
Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect involved is urged to contact OCSO at 1-803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.