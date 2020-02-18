North Central High School raising money for library books, account set up for donations

KERSHAW COUNTY S.C. (WIS) - North Central High School is asking for help from the community to help raise money for its library after it was destroyed in last month’s tornado.
The school’s library was one of the most affected areas of the campus.
Follett, the school’s main library book vendor, created a Titlewish online link where those interested in donating can help replace the books that the library lost. The company will match 10% of the donations.
All of the funds go directly to NCHS’s library account, allowing the school to choose books that best match the needs of their students and faculty.
NCHS’s goal is $15,000. The Titlewish site will be available until March 30.
