New videos show Faye Swetlik’s bubbly personality as the community continues to mourn

FBI agents, SLED officers, and Cayce Public Safety officials searched in the air and on the ground for three days, until a piece of evidence found during a trash sweep Thursday led them back to a wooded area they’d already searched. That’s where they discovered Faye’s body. “This is not the outcome we wanted, but this is where we are, and our work continues to bring justice for Faye Marie Swetlik,” Cayce Public Safety Sgt. Evan Antley explained.