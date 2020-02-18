Neenah: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) _ Neenah Paper Inc. (NP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $15.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 87 cents per share.
The paper producer posted revenue of $213.6 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $55.4 million, or $3.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $938.5 million.
Neenah shares have declined 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $67.64, a decline of 5% in the last 12 months.
