Gamecocks thump Vandy to pick up 19th straight win

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Freshman sensation Aliyah Boston posted her 11th career double-double for the Gamecocks as No. 1 South Carolina defeated Vanderbilt 95-44 at Colonial Life Arena on Monday.
The five-time SEC Freshman of the Week ended the night with 12 points and 14 rebounds against the Commodores. Meanwhile, four other players also were in double figures. Junior LeLeGrissett led all scorers with 14 points Monday night. Senior Tyasha Harris had 12 points and five assists. Sophomore Destanni Henderson also posted 12 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in the win. Zia Cooke added 10 points for Carolina.
Carolina continued their string of dominant defensive performances in the first quarter. The Gamecocks held Vandy to just 10 points while the Commodores shot 31.3% from the floor in the period.
For the contest, Carolina shot 53% from the floor and 40% from behind the 3-point line while Vanderbilt shot 30% from the field and had no threes in the game.
South Carolina (25-1, 12-0) has now won 19 games in a row. They’ll face LSU at home on Thursday.
