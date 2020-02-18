Gamecocks thump Vandy to pick up 19th straight win

The five-time SEC Freshman of the Week ended the night with 12 points and 14 rebounds against the Commodores. Meanwhile, four other players also were in double figures. Junior LeLeGrissett led all scorers with 14 points Monday night. Senior Tyasha Harris had 12 points and five assists. Sophomore Destanni Henderson also posted 12 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in the win. Zia Cooke added 10 points for Carolina.