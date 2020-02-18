FIRST ALERT: Tracking rain and possible flakes for parts of the Midlands by Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more rain, but also the potential for some wet snowflakes by Thursday for parts of the Midlands.
- Tonight is a First Alert. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, areas of fog and scattered showers (80% chance). Isolated storms are possible. Overnight temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.
- Wednesday is an Alert Day. We’re tracking periods of rain and potentially a thunderstorm (70% chance). We’re not expecting rain all day. In fact, some of the rain will let up later in the day. Highs in the 60s.
- Thursday is also an Alert Day. We’re expecting a cold rain for most of the Midlands. However, later in the day, some wet flakes could mix in with the rain for parts of the Midlands.
- At this time, we’re expecting little to no accumulation Thursday. We’ll keep you posted. Highs will be in the mid 40s. Lows will fall into the 30s.
- Drier weather moves in by Friday and Saturday. We’ll see sunshine and highs in the 40s and 50s.
Heads up! Tonight is a First Alert. We're expecting mostly cloudy skies and foggy conditions. We're tracking scattered showers through the Midlands. Some of the rain could be heavy. We also can't rule out an isolated thunderstorm or two. Overnight temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.
We're tracking even more soggy weather as we move through your Wednesday and Thursday.
Wednesday is an Alert Day. Periods of rain will continue over the area, mainly for the part of your day. Some of the rain will let up a bit by afternoon and evening. Still, keep your rain gear around. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 60s, then fall a bit as we move through the day into the 50s.
Your Thursday is also an Alert Day. Another round of rain will move into Midlands. Some of the rain will be heavy at times, and some flooding is possible. While we’re expecting mainly a cold rain across the Midlands on Thursday, a few flakes could mix in with the rain for parts of the Midlands as some colder weather moves in.
Here’s the deal! At this time, we’re expecting little to no accumulation Thursday as this moisture begins to exit the Midlands.
Again, a few wet flakes could mix in with the rain.
Our temperatures will likely be above freezing for most of this event, as well as our surface temperatures. If any flakes do fall to the ground, they probably won’t stick since the ground temperatures will be above freezing and we will have already seen rain in the area.
The Northern Midlands will have the best chance to see any flakes mixed in with rain Thursday afternoon/early evening.
However, parts of the Central Midlands could see a quick burst of flakes before the moisture moves farther to the east. We’ll keep you posted to any changes.
As for the rain, we could see between one to two inches of rain over through Thursday. Some areas could see more.
Drier weather moves in by Friday and Saturday. We'll see mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 40s Friday, then the mid 50s by Saturday.
Tonight: Cloudy & Foggy. Scattered Rain (80%). Overnight temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
Alert Day Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (70%). Highs in the 60s.
Alert Day Thursday: Cloudy Skies. Cold Rain (90%). A Few Wet Flakes are possible for parts of the Midlands. No Accumulations Expected at this time. Highs in the mid 40s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible (30%). Highs in the upper 50s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the low 60s.
